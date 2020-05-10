Happy Mother's Day

Previous
Today we celebrated Mother's Day here in Australia. So I wish to extend warm wishes to all the Mum's out there. Where ever you are, in your journey of Motherhood, I hope that you are able to connect with loved ones in some way today and enjoy the moment.

Today I am thankful for the joy of receiving breakfast in bed. A lovely baked egg (egg topped with cheese tomato and baked in the oven) and toast. It was an unusual way to cook an egg, but it was delicious.

I also give thanks for the wonderful lunch that was cooked for me. It was unexpected and such a great feeling to not have to organise it myself. I really had a day where I could do nothing but relax and be celebrated.

It was a great way to spend the day and I am thankful for the wonderful and caring individuals I get to call my family.

