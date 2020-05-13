Previous
Tonight's Dinner by kgolab
Photo 668

Tonight's Dinner

'Home grown Cauliflower, Carrots and Radish's'

Often the nights meals is based around the veggies we have grown in our garden. It does mean that we eat cabbage soup one night followed by coleslaw another.

Tonight we will be enjoying homemade chicken schnitzels along with cauliflower cheese, boiled carrots, some steamed red cabbage, corn on the cob (not grown at home this year as ours didn't develop properly) and radishes. Plus mashed potato. We have used all our home grown ones, so these will be shop bought.

Today I am thankful for the ability to walk out my front door and pick fresh veggies for our dinner. They are so full of flavour and free of chemicals. Which is wonderful.

I wonder how many of you also grow your own veggies or fruits?
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Maggiemae ace
I agree with this delicious sort of menu. We can buy fresh veggies from our local veg market which is so good - cheaper that growing it at home! But the radishes are always better straight from the soil!
May 13th, 2020  
Sheila Guevin ace
those veggies look so nutritious.
May 13th, 2020  
Wylie ace
clever you. I've just put in a new vege garden and planted sugar snap peas!
May 13th, 2020  
Sandra Davies ace
I grow what I love to eat and have learnt what doesn't do well. At the moment planting for winter crop as the herb garden continues to fill my salad bowl. Fruit trees give fruit at staggered times throughout the seasons. Almost finished the persimmons as the figs are about to ripen. Then the citrus will follow. I do buy local too.
May 13th, 2020  
Sandra Davies ace
Nice shot of the veges straight from the garden. Can almost smell the freshness.
May 13th, 2020  
Santina
nice shot, a beautiful composition, like a still life painting
May 13th, 2020  
