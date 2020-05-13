Tonight's Dinner

'Home grown Cauliflower, Carrots and Radish's'



Often the nights meals is based around the veggies we have grown in our garden. It does mean that we eat cabbage soup one night followed by coleslaw another.



Tonight we will be enjoying homemade chicken schnitzels along with cauliflower cheese, boiled carrots, some steamed red cabbage, corn on the cob (not grown at home this year as ours didn't develop properly) and radishes. Plus mashed potato. We have used all our home grown ones, so these will be shop bought.



Today I am thankful for the ability to walk out my front door and pick fresh veggies for our dinner. They are so full of flavour and free of chemicals. Which is wonderful.



I wonder how many of you also grow your own veggies or fruits?