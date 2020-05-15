Previous
Sunshine and Pearls by kgolab
Photo 670

Sunshine and Pearls

It has been an extremely busy day and not what I had initially expected. However it was very positive and productive.

Today I am thankful for the energy to get stuck into some much needed jobs. I kept putting them off until circumstances required me to step up and complete them. Thankfully my daughters gave me a helping hand, which made it so much more enjoyable.

I am really sorry guys, I don't have much time to comment today, but I hope to have time tomorrow. I do look forward to seeing your photos then! Take care.
Pigeons Farm

Photo Details

Kaylynn
A beautiful simple shot.
May 15th, 2020  
