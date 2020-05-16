Daisy

Meal prep is something I don't usually do, as I like to cook things as we eat them. However with everyone now working at all different times of the day and night my eldest daughter motivated me to start.



Today I am thankful for the opportunity to organise my freezer and kitchen cupboards in preparation for our change of routine. My daughter helped me as we worked towards filling the freezer with home cooked meals ready to take to work. I never knew cooking could be so tiring, but I am thankful that we all have the opportunity to eat better. Not only is it better food than possibly grabbing something on the run, but it is cheaper too.



Does anyone else meal prep or cook in bulk?