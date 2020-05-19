Previous
Down in the Paddock by kgolab
Down in the Paddock

Down in the paddock our Alpacas roam.
Bob, Jeffrey and Henri is how they are known. Friendly as ever they tend to be,
Yet one is out of view, our lovely Jeffrey.

Today I am thankful for the opportunity to to start a wonderful free course run my MoMA (The Museum of Modern Art) called 'Seeing Through Photographs' it is quite in depth yet so very interesting. I spent around 5 hours just working my way through week 1. If anyone is interested you can find more information about it here: https://www.coursera.org/learn/photography
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
