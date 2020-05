Down in the paddock our Alpacas roam.Bob, Jeffrey and Henri is how they are known. Friendly as ever they tend to be,Yet one is out of view, our lovely Jeffrey.Today I am thankful for the opportunity to to start a wonderful free course run my MoMA (The Museum of Modern Art) called 'Seeing Through Photographs' it is quite in depth yet so very interesting. I spent around 5 hours just working my way through week 1. If anyone is interested you can find more information about it here: https://www.coursera.org/learn/photography