The Harvest

When preparing dinner requires you to go outside into your garden and harvest what you have planted.

Colour and beauty captivate your mind, swirling with infinite possibilities of ways to utilise that which lays before you.

A labour of love turns into a meal that nourishes not only your body, but also your soul.

The harvest is here, the hard work is done, now it's time to reap what you've sewn, before you rejoin the circle of life and do it all over again.



Today I am thankful for the soil that supports the seeds that we plant. The clouds that water the garden we plant, the sun that provides opportunity for growth and the vegetables that sustain us.