The Harvest by kgolab
The Harvest

When preparing dinner requires you to go outside into your garden and harvest what you have planted.
Colour and beauty captivate your mind, swirling with infinite possibilities of ways to utilise that which lays before you.
A labour of love turns into a meal that nourishes not only your body, but also your soul.
The harvest is here, the hard work is done, now it's time to reap what you've sewn, before you rejoin the circle of life and do it all over again.

Today I am thankful for the soil that supports the seeds that we plant. The clouds that water the garden we plant, the sun that provides opportunity for growth and the vegetables that sustain us.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Pigeons Farm

Kathy A ace
Fabulous colours and textures
May 20th, 2020  
GG G
Yum yum! Love this harvest 😁
May 20th, 2020  
Margo ace
Great shot of your beautiful choice of your home grown vegetables
May 20th, 2020  
