Valley Sunset by kgolab
Photo 680

Valley Sunset

Tonight we were graced with a lovely sunset.

Today I am thankful for the enjoyment I have experienced as my eldest daughter picks up her camera again. When she was 13 we gave her a Nikon D5100 camera, which she used all the time. Then growing up got in the way and the camera fell to the back of her cupboard.

Recently her love of photography has resurfaced. She now uses her camera and mobile phone to document her days.

She has joined 365 so if any of you would like to check out her account, she would love the support. She calls herself Purple Dove and her account can be found here: https://365project.org/j_golab/365

Thanks everyone, take care and stay safe out there.
25th May 2020

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Photo Details

