Though you have passed, may you live on in others.

The final resting place of 'Marjorie Hart' in the year of 1893 (hard to read, but I think that was the year on the gravestone)



What is life?



What is life if it is not for us to be remembered? To belong to something much bigger than ourselves. To have touched the world with our unique grandeur. To be called upon with fondness and loved by those we left behind.



What is life, if one is forgotten? Pushed to the back of people's minds. Lost within the darkness, to which they remain inside.



Life is to be lived, to give of a generous heart, to care openly and to make a difference with our deeds . A carving of moments that are forever etched in the minds of those who carry us forward while holding together their past.



May we be reflected on our passing by future generations, through kindness, compassion, tenderness, understanding and a giving heart.



May we be a visible undertone, a recalled loved one and a treasured piece of someone's story. Forever in the moment safely tucked inside the hearts and minds of those we left behind.



Today I am thankful for all the loved ones that have touched my life and moved on. Many of you I had the pleasure of knowing through the sharing of time and space. Others were carried forward through the generations, into my story, providing a strong and solid foundation for me to walk upon. Sharing a legacy full of love, hope, courage, kindness and beauty.