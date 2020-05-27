Previous
Oh Foggy Morn (Best on Black) by kgolab
Oh Foggy Morn (Best on Black)

Oh foggy morn, what a beautiful sight you be.
Drifting across the landscape like water in the sea.

Of foggy morn, what a chill you bring to the air.
Shivering in the morning light without even a care.

Today I am thankful for the atmospheric mornings we have been able to enjoy the last few days. Fog and frost provide wonderful opportunities to photograph the local landscape.
27th May 2020

Pigeons Farm

