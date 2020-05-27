Oh Foggy Morn (Best on Black)

Oh foggy morn, what a beautiful sight you be.

Drifting across the landscape like water in the sea.



Of foggy morn, what a chill you bring to the air.

Shivering in the morning light without even a care.



Today I am thankful for the atmospheric mornings we have been able to enjoy the last few days. Fog and frost provide wonderful opportunities to photograph the local landscape.