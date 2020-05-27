Sign up
Photo 682
Oh Foggy Morn (Best on Black)
Oh foggy morn, what a beautiful sight you be.
Drifting across the landscape like water in the sea.
Of foggy morn, what a chill you bring to the air.
Shivering in the morning light without even a care.
Today I am thankful for the atmospheric mornings we have been able to enjoy the last few days. Fog and frost provide wonderful opportunities to photograph the local landscape.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
2014
photos
163
followers
124
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
27th May 2020 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
frost
,
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
,
pfstorytelling
