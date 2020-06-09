Sign up
Photo 695
Frosty Morning
Today I am thankful for the wood heater. The morning was extremely cold when we stepped outside to head off to the school bus. It made us appreciate the warmth in the house.
The car was also covered by a gentle morning frost that spread all over the yard, glistening in the morning light.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
2047
photos
176
followers
143
following
190% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
9th June 2020 7:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
