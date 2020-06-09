Previous
Frosty Morning by kgolab
Frosty Morning

Today I am thankful for the wood heater. The morning was extremely cold when we stepped outside to head off to the school bus. It made us appreciate the warmth in the house.

The car was also covered by a gentle morning frost that spread all over the yard, glistening in the morning light.
