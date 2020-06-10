The Moon a Glow

As the moon is a glow, so is life for us. Our situation is currently in the spotlight and exposed for us to truly see. Life is what you make it and by stepping up, we provide light in the darkest shadows and a path appears to us providing a way to move forward.



Today I am thankful for the opportunity to lay bare our situation and examine the foundations that support our family. For it has provided the ability to find rotted wood and loose nails. These can now be removed, replaced and tightened in order to build a stronger foundation in which we can then stand upon - as our journey in life continues.