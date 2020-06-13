Sunset (BOB)

They say that as each chapter closes, another opens wide. Allowing light to filter through and brighten up inside.



They say that as each day dawns, new possibilities are given. For all we have to do is notice that the sun has risen.



They say that as each door closes, another opens for you to step through. Endless possibilities are waiting there, anew.



They say that as each situation presents itself, we have a choice to bear. Will we choose gratitude and appreciate and care?



~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



My personal heartfelt wish for you all.



May the road you travel be blessed with beauty and contentment.

May the food you eat, nourish your soul.

May the sounds you hear, build you up.

May the things you touch, bring you comfort.

May the sights you see, reflect your beauty within.

May the sunshine down on you and shower you in warmth.

May the wind tickle your skin and bring pleasure to your days.

May the rain replenish your thirst and lift your spirit.

May the night bring rest and relaxation to your mind, body and soul.



But most of all,



May you find comfort and joy in those who walk this path with you, in this journey we call life.



~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



Today I am thankful for the ability to read. As it gives me the opportunity to connect with you all and be moved deeply by your words that you write. Especially those that you shared with me yesterday, on my post. The ability to read also gives me the opportunity to travel the world to far off places. To learn about another's journeys in life. To learn about the history of my ancestors and the plight of other's. It provides me with the opportunity to educate myself and learn new skills. It opens doors for me, that without the ability to read, I might not even know exist. I am truly grateful for the gift of reading.