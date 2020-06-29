Sign up
Photo 715
Hospital Stay - Day 3
It has been a long few days travelling backwards to the hospital and home.
Today I am thankful for an early night sleep. Its just after 10pm here and for me that's an early to bed night. I hope to catch up with all your posts real soon. Take care everyone.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pfhospital
Junko Y
ace
accoutrements of a hospital stay . . . the black and white allows viewers to focus on the lines and shapes. Take care of YOU because it's always hard on the one who is not being cared for.
June 29th, 2020
