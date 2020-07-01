Sign up
Photo 717
Hospital Stay - Day 5 - Homeward Bound
Today I am thankful for the positive progress hubby has made. The DR has allowed him to come home today from hospital. Bed rest and no work for the next 7 days, but so happy to have him at home.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pfhospital
Kathy A
ace
Great news! So much better for everyone having him home
July 1st, 2020
