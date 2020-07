After the Rain

All one has to do is open their heart and their eyes see more. For it is when we come from a place of love, that we truly see the beauty that surrounds us.



Today I am thankful for the ever changing valley that sits before us. It dances each day with the light, bends and weaves with the wind, changes colour with the rain and it sparkles under the cover of darkness. A true inspiration and beauty that fills my eyes with joy and my heart with pleasure.