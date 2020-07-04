Sign up
Photo 720
Shrouded
Today I am thankful for the many opportunities presented to me to slow down and just enjoy the moment.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
2105
photos
174
followers
144
following
197% complete
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
672
570
673
719
140
141
720
674
Views
4
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th July 2020 12:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pfview
,
pfviews
,
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
