Neighbours by kgolab
Neighbours

As we look out over the valley we are reminded that we live on a dead end road as our neighbours homes are dotted across the valley and all visible from our view.

From our vantage point, you can see how high above our road our home sits, The dirt road below is the one way in and out of our property.

Today I am thankful for the new day that has dawned. Bringing with it new opportunities, new perspectives and new ideas.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
marlboromaam ace
So lovely! What a beautiful place to live!
July 6th, 2020  
KV ace
Awesome view!!!
July 6th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Such a fabulous view.
July 6th, 2020  
Wylie ace
A beautiful vista, lucky you!
July 6th, 2020  
