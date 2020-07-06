Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 722
Neighbours
As we look out over the valley we are reminded that we live on a dead end road as our neighbours homes are dotted across the valley and all visible from our view.
From our vantage point, you can see how high above our road our home sits, The dirt road below is the one way in and out of our property.
Today I am thankful for the new day that has dawned. Bringing with it new opportunities, new perspectives and new ideas.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
2109
photos
171
followers
143
following
197% complete
View this month »
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
Latest from all albums
673
141
720
674
721
675
722
676
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th July 2020 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pfview
,
pfviews
,
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
marlboromaam
ace
So lovely! What a beautiful place to live!
July 6th, 2020
KV
ace
Awesome view!!!
July 6th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Such a fabulous view.
July 6th, 2020
Wylie
ace
A beautiful vista, lucky you!
July 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close