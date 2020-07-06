Neighbours

As we look out over the valley we are reminded that we live on a dead end road as our neighbours homes are dotted across the valley and all visible from our view.



From our vantage point, you can see how high above our road our home sits, The dirt road below is the one way in and out of our property.



Today I am thankful for the new day that has dawned. Bringing with it new opportunities, new perspectives and new ideas.