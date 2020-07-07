In the Spotlight

Today I am thankful for the freedom that we get to experience, here in Tasmania.



Watching the state of Victoria, in Australia, calling a 6 week lockdown for Melbourne residents tugs at my heart strings. We used to live there and many of our friends are now about to start the long journey ahead of them.



I know many around the world have endured similar, and each time my heart broke a little more for you all. But today it is reflecting on just how blessed we are here at the moment to be able leave our house, see our friends and enjoy the great outdoors. Social distancing and hand washing are front and centre of our lives. But we still get to enjoy the simple luxuries many are not allowed to experience at this time.



I am sending prayers to the universe for this to all come to an end, take care everyone.