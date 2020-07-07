Previous
In the Spotlight by kgolab
Photo 723

In the Spotlight

Today I am thankful for the freedom that we get to experience, here in Tasmania.

Watching the state of Victoria, in Australia, calling a 6 week lockdown for Melbourne residents tugs at my heart strings. We used to live there and many of our friends are now about to start the long journey ahead of them.

I know many around the world have endured similar, and each time my heart broke a little more for you all. But today it is reflecting on just how blessed we are here at the moment to be able leave our house, see our friends and enjoy the great outdoors. Social distancing and hand washing are front and centre of our lives. But we still get to enjoy the simple luxuries many are not allowed to experience at this time.

I am sending prayers to the universe for this to all come to an end, take care everyone.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
198% complete

Shell
I feel the same way here in Queensland. Those poor people stuck in social housing 😒
July 7th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
My father is unwell in a nursing home in Victoria, I am so hoping he gets through this and the country gets back to normal soon
July 7th, 2020  
Wylie ace
the money tree is a nice shot. Covid is not over yet for sure. take care.
July 7th, 2020  
