Photo 724
Mid Morning Frost
Today I am thankful for the beauty of nature and the way it shows itself to us. I loved waking up to frost throughout the valley, a soft crisp breeze in the air and the chirping song of the birds as they gracefully flew around.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Views
0
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th July 2020 9:41am
Tags
pfview
,
pfviews
,
pfgratitude
