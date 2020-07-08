Previous
Mid Morning Frost by kgolab
Photo 724

Mid Morning Frost

Today I am thankful for the beauty of nature and the way it shows itself to us. I loved waking up to frost throughout the valley, a soft crisp breeze in the air and the chirping song of the birds as they gracefully flew around.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Keren
