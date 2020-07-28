Tuesday Night Moon

What seems like a life time, in reality is just a few weeks. Life has floated by, in a heavy haze of emotion and often underlying stress. The ability to control one's own experience is often handled by others. A waiting game occurs and questions become unanswered. Choices are at the mercy of others and yet the outside world only sees the exterior.



Thankfully those who handle life's daily affairs are thoughtful and kind. Attempting to make sense out of mess and miracles out of madness.



Still life is very good :)



Today I am grateful for my family who are always by my side. Friends who support my dreams and the Universe, who always keeps it interesting.



But most of all I am truly thankful for those of you who emailed me, messaged me and reached out to see how I was going. I intend to respond to your caring and uplifting messages as soon as I can. I might have not been around 365 for the last little while, but I have continued to feel the love :)