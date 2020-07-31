Previous
Next
Rolling hills atop the valley by kgolab
Photo 741

Rolling hills atop the valley

As I sit and enjoy the view from our verandah of our neighbours across the valley. I wonder whether they enjoy looking across at us, as much as we enjoy looking over towards them.

Our view is one of rolling hills, green pastures and ridges dotted with trees. It's a wide open expanse, that greets us every morning, glows in the day, and shimmers in the moonlight. It is forever changing, yet remains solid in its structure and beauty.

Each night we look towards our neighbours and enjoy beautiful sunsets, moongazing and when they are home, the soft twinkling of the odd cluster of lights, scattered across the valley.

I curiously wonder, what might their view be? We are surrounded by more densely populated trees, our home sits above the rest in our street. Often we have two lights glowing outside, showing the way home.

Do they slow down and take notice of the view outstretched in front of their homes? I surely hope so.

Today I am grateful for the space our home provides, the freedom it delivers and the sense of peace and belonging it brings to my heart and soul.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ulrika ace
I am a bit jealous.. I love my home don't get me wrong but we have power lines and heaps of cars down our street and little privacy outside. I enjoyed living in Winnaleah for 5 years... The Bon fires and star gazing and early morning sounds of birds singing and cows eating grass 😂
August 1st, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Good question. I may hope all your neighbors take some time to enjoy that gorgeous view.
August 1st, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
@ulla I loved living in Branxholm for similar reasons :) ... you can always come and try out my view one day :) Stargazing and nature galore :)
August 1st, 2020  
Ulrika ace
@kgolab I should! We usually rush to Hobart and back though. I work too much 😂 we are coming for another overnight trip soon for a PET scan husband needs...
August 1st, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
@ulla You really should! Don't be afraid to message me please, just let me know when you are coming down and if I am not working (I work some nights) We could catch up :)
August 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise