Rolling hills atop the valley

As I sit and enjoy the view from our verandah of our neighbours across the valley. I wonder whether they enjoy looking across at us, as much as we enjoy looking over towards them.



Our view is one of rolling hills, green pastures and ridges dotted with trees. It's a wide open expanse, that greets us every morning, glows in the day, and shimmers in the moonlight. It is forever changing, yet remains solid in its structure and beauty.



Each night we look towards our neighbours and enjoy beautiful sunsets, moongazing and when they are home, the soft twinkling of the odd cluster of lights, scattered across the valley.



I curiously wonder, what might their view be? We are surrounded by more densely populated trees, our home sits above the rest in our street. Often we have two lights glowing outside, showing the way home.



Do they slow down and take notice of the view outstretched in front of their homes? I surely hope so.



Today I am grateful for the space our home provides, the freedom it delivers and the sense of peace and belonging it brings to my heart and soul.