Homeward Bound

This view never gets old.



Every time I drive into my street I am greeted with this beautiful view. Green pastures and rolling hills. Today they were home to a flock of sheep, casually standing around, munching on grass and enjoying the sunshine and blue skies.



Today I am grateful for the glasses that grace my face. They bring things into focus, provide depth of field and clarity to the world in front of me. Without them my daily experience would not be as beautiful and clear as it is, and for that I am so grateful.