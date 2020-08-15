Game On!

For those of you who remember we started painting the wall in our computer room back in May this year. The idea was to have it reflect our families favourite computer game. Which we have been playing since 2004.



Well today was the day that my husband and eldest daughter finally finished decorating the wall - and here is the end result.



We absolutely love it. It is far from perfect, but it sure has a lot of personality :)



Today I am grateful for all the hard work and effort my husband and daughter have put into completing this wall. It started as an idea 12 months ago. Then started to come into fruition earlier this year, with the finished product now materialised. All that is left is for everyone to get back to concentrating on gaming.