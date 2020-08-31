Bottle Brush Nuts

As the sun sets on another day and another month, I sit here enjoying the first day of another year in my life. I feel extremely blessed to be here and overwhelmed with excitement for what this next year ahead will bring.



Today I am grateful for the urge to pick up my camera again. It has been 17 days since I have really felt any excitement or desire to click away.



Instead I have immersed myself in books and reading. The time away form my computer has been the reboot my soul needed.



I have to admit though, it is so great to be back. 365 is one, of only two things, I truly missed about not being online :)