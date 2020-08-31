Previous
Next
Bottle Brush Nuts by kgolab
Photo 754

Bottle Brush Nuts

As the sun sets on another day and another month, I sit here enjoying the first day of another year in my life. I feel extremely blessed to be here and overwhelmed with excitement for what this next year ahead will bring.

Today I am grateful for the urge to pick up my camera again. It has been 17 days since I have really felt any excitement or desire to click away.

Instead I have immersed myself in books and reading. The time away form my computer has been the reboot my soul needed.

I have to admit though, it is so great to be back. 365 is one, of only two things, I truly missed about not being online :)
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Another stunning FAV! Great textures here! May I pin?
August 31st, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
@marlboromaam Absolutely :) You have my permission to pin what ever you like, just please let me know if you do it :)
August 31st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@kgolab Pinned - thank you! I will add you to my list of okay to pin and I always let folks know. =) It's the courteous thing to do.
August 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise