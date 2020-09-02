Sign up
Photo 756
Wattle
Today I am grateful for the opportunity to work on a special project I am undertaking. It is proving to be time consuming, a lot of work, but fun and rewarding also. I hope to have more time for photography tomorrow.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
2
1
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
2198
photos
172
followers
152
following
749
750
751
752
753
754
755
756
716
578
146
754
717
755
579
756
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd September 2020 7:33am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
wattle
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV and pinning! =) Beautiful shot!
September 2nd, 2020
Lin
ace
Lovely!
September 2nd, 2020
