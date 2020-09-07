Sign up
Photo 761
Bouquet of Yellow
On a beautiful bright sunny day.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
4
2
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2207
photos
172
followers
152
following
208% complete
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th September 2020 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pf-art
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV and pinning! How did you get this texture after using Pixelbender? I've been experimenting with the texturizer in filters, but nothing looks as good as this!
September 8th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
@marlboromaam
I am not really sure other than it really depends on the photos I use. Some don't look good at all. I guess a lot of DOF works well and pure luck ?!?
September 8th, 2020
Paul
ace
Nice colors and processing!
September 8th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Lovely!
September 8th, 2020
