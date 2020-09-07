Previous
Bouquet of Yellow by kgolab
Bouquet of Yellow

On a beautiful bright sunny day.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
marlboromaam
Instant FAV and pinning! How did you get this texture after using Pixelbender? I've been experimenting with the texturizer in filters, but nothing looks as good as this!
September 8th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm
@marlboromaam I am not really sure other than it really depends on the photos I use. Some don't look good at all. I guess a lot of DOF works well and pure luck ?!?
September 8th, 2020  
Paul
Nice colors and processing!
September 8th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Lovely!
September 8th, 2020  
