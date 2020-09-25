Sign up
Photo 778
Vacation, here I come!
Day One: Drove up to where we are staying on my own. The rest of the family will come up tomorrow, so I've got 24 hours to myself. Pure bliss!
Today I am thankful for my own company. The two and a half hour drive was so relaxing.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Taken
25th September 2020 10:25am
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
,
pfshackvacation
Kathy A
ace
Have a great time. Where abouts are you?
September 25th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kjarn
East Coast of Tasmania. Near Swansea.
September 25th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Have a great holiday Keren.....enjoy every minute
September 25th, 2020
