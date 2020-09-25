Previous
Vacation, here I come! by kgolab
Photo 778

Vacation, here I come!

Day One: Drove up to where we are staying on my own. The rest of the family will come up tomorrow, so I've got 24 hours to myself. Pure bliss!

Today I am thankful for my own company. The two and a half hour drive was so relaxing.
Pigeons Farm

kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Kathy A
Have a great time. Where abouts are you?
September 25th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm
@kjarn East Coast of Tasmania. Near Swansea.
September 25th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney
Have a great holiday Keren.....enjoy every minute
September 25th, 2020  
