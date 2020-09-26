Previous
Next
The View. by kgolab
Photo 779

The View.

This is our home for the next week. Such a beautiful place to stay. I was able to meditate this morning down on the beach, with only the wind in my hair and the ocean waves in my ears. Pure bliss.

Today I am grateful for the beauty of nature. It lifts my soul, brings my body to life and cleanses my mind.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Vickie M ace
Looks like a lovely retreat!
September 25th, 2020  
KV ace
Wow... you are right... amazing view.
September 26th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
A lovely, peaceful scene.
September 26th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Looks like a great place for thinking, resting and relaxing.
September 26th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
How lovely Enjoy the your week.
September 26th, 2020  
Lin ace
I hate to travel but for a place like that, I'd make an exception - beautiful!
September 26th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This looks wonderfully peaceful
September 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise