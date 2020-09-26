Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 779
The View.
This is our home for the next week. Such a beautiful place to stay. I was able to meditate this morning down on the beach, with only the wind in my hair and the ocean waves in my ears. Pure bliss.
Today I am grateful for the beauty of nature. It lifts my soul, brings my body to life and cleanses my mind.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2255
photos
174
followers
153
following
213% complete
View this month »
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Latest from all albums
776
593
777
154
594
728
778
779
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
ALP-L29
Taken
26th September 2020 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pf2020
,
pfshackvacation2020
Vickie M
ace
Looks like a lovely retreat!
September 25th, 2020
KV
ace
Wow... you are right... amazing view.
September 26th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
A lovely, peaceful scene.
September 26th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Looks like a great place for thinking, resting and relaxing.
September 26th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
How lovely Enjoy the your week.
September 26th, 2020
Lin
ace
I hate to travel but for a place like that, I'd make an exception - beautiful!
September 26th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This looks wonderfully peaceful
September 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close