East Coast Tasmania

Today was a dull, grey day. Very overcast with strong winds.



Today I am grateful for the wonderful holiday I have enjoyed. We came home a day early, as the weather was cold, blustery and overcast. So instead of waking up early tomorrow morning and then leaving, we decided to make the most of today, before jumping in the car to head home this evening.



Such a great adventure and some wonderful memories have been made. Can't wait to go back again next year.