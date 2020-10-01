Previous
Daisies by kgolab
Photo 784

Daisies

I love the colour of these daisies. They grow all over the place at our house.

Today I am grateful for the new month we have been given and the opportunity to enjoy the day outside.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Photo Details

Virginia Stapleton ace
Striking Color
October 2nd, 2020  
Janet B. ace
Wow, how lucky you are to be surrounded by these beauties. Lovely photo!
October 2nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Amazing color! So very pretty!
October 2nd, 2020  
