Photo 784
Daisies
I love the colour of these daisies. They grow all over the place at our house.
Today I am grateful for the new month we have been given and the opportunity to enjoy the day outside.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2283
photos
173
followers
154
following
215% complete
8
3
2
A photo a day
NIKON D7500
1st October 2020 12:52pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
pfgarden
,
pfgratitude
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Striking Color
October 2nd, 2020
Janet B.
ace
Wow, how lucky you are to be surrounded by these beauties. Lovely photo!
October 2nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Amazing color! So very pretty!
October 2nd, 2020
