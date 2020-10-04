Previous
Triabunna, Tasmania by kgolab
Photo 786

Triabunna, Tasmania

It's raining, it's pouring, the old man should be snoring. Instead he's out of bed and he's gaming instead, and likely to stay up till morning! - The sad reality of my shift worker husband, who's sleep patterns are non existent.

Today I am grateful for the raindrops falling on our tin roof. At 4am (Daylight savings just started today, so I lost an hour of sleep in the blink of an eye), I am now off to bed to hopefully fall asleep to the sound of the rain making music for my ears to enjoy and my body to relax too. Goodnight everyone from little old Tassie :)
