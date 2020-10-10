Sign up
Photo 790
Out for a walk with Mum.
Mother Goose with her gaggle of goslings.
Today I am thankful for the support of a friend, who has stepped up to support me in my hour of need. I am so grateful for everything she has done for me.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pfpets
Anne
ace
Aww, what a lovely shot! Pleased you have had the support you needed over recent days
October 10th, 2020
