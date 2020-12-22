Previous
Next
Sparce by kgolab
Photo 821

Sparce

I was so thankful to have my physio appointment today. The lady was lovely and I am pleased that she is happy with my progress, even if it is slow.

I am grateful to now have some exercises that I need to do, in order to strengthen the knee. I am to take it slow, but now have something to work towards.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise