Photo 821
Sparce
I was so thankful to have my physio appointment today. The lady was lovely and I am pleased that she is happy with my progress, even if it is slow.
I am grateful to now have some exercises that I need to do, in order to strengthen the knee. I am to take it slow, but now have something to work towards.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
0
0
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2337
photos
173
followers
152
following
224% complete
View this month »
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
22nd December 2020 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pfgarden
,
pfgratitude
