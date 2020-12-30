Previous
The Final Full Moon of 2020. by kgolab
Photo 829

The Final Full Moon of 2020.

A beautiful sight to behold.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Molly
A wonderful capture.
December 30th, 2020  
