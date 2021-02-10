Previous
Butterfly (1) by kgolab
Butterfly (1)

Poised for Takeoff.

While out spending time with our animals I noticed a few butterflies near our daisies. Most of them where completely white, but this gal had colour making her easier to focus on.

Here she is poised ready to take flight. While I watched her she seemed to be living a simpler life as she flew around slower and more graceful than the other butterflies. I pure delight to see.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
