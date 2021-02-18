Previous
Schouten Island Cruise (2) by kgolab
Photo 837

Schouten Island Cruise (2)

18 February 2021. The actual day of our Cruise.

The Boat - Shouten Passage II

This is our boat for the day, the 'Shouten Passage II'. Behind it stands the beautiful and captivating Hazards Mountain Range, which is located in Freycinet National Park on the east coast of Tasmania, Australia.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Kerri Michaels
yes please beautiful shot
February 18th, 2021  
Jacqueline
Great start!
February 18th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Lovely boat and view!
February 18th, 2021  
