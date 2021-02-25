Previous
Schouten Island Cruise (9) by kgolab
Photo 844

Schouten Island Cruise (9)

This is the view of IIe des Phouques island as we charged towards it.

This island is full of wildlife and a safe haven for cormorant and seals. It may not look like it from this distance away, but the closer we got the more we realised it was packed with Seals and birds. such a beautiful sight.

I quote - "Ile des Phoques is a rugged granite island, with an area of 8 ha, part of the Schouten Island Group, lying close to the eastern coast of Tasmania, Australia near the Freycinet Peninsula. Seal hunting took place here from at least 1805"
25th February 2021

