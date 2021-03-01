Previous
Schouten Island Cruise (11) by kgolab
Photo 846

Schouten Island Cruise (11)

More seals on the stretch of land that juts out from the main rock of 'IIe de Phouques'.

At this point we were amazed by the sheer number of seals and as the winds shifted and changed direction, we became overwhelmed with the smell that wafted towards us!
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Pigeons Farm

Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Kathy A ace
They would be wonderful to see
February 28th, 2021  
