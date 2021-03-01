Sign up
Photo 846
Schouten Island Cruise (11)
More seals on the stretch of land that juts out from the main rock of 'IIe de Phouques'.
At this point we were amazed by the sheer number of seals and as the winds shifted and changed direction, we became overwhelmed with the smell that wafted towards us!
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Tags
pfdaycruise
Kathy A
ace
They would be wonderful to see
February 28th, 2021
