Morning Glory

Last night I came home from work and fell asleep on the lounge chair, I didn't even bother to close the curtains.

This was my 5am wake up call.

Feeling extremely Blessed
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 5th year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Mags ace
You're bound to feel blessed with a view like that. =)
November 9th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
A lovely dawn sky with the full moon and a great capture and view.
November 9th, 2022  
Mickey Anderson ace
What a glorious view!!
November 9th, 2022  
