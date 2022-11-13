Magpie Lookout

Guarding the post,

My watchful eye, moves around, across the sky.

Guarding the Post,

A rigid pose, stands on point, my head held high,

Guarding the Post,

My work is done, off I fly, so long good bye.



Today I am grateful for the playfulness of this Magpie. He struck a pose multiple times allowing me time to grab my camera and share in his antics. He definitely enjoyed watching over this space and hung around for quite some time.



I am also grateful for the opportunity to enjoy a night away from the kitchen cooking dinner. Hubby decided that he would make tonight's meal, so I got to sit back and relax while he made us home made pizza. I savoured every bite of it, which I am sure was made all the more delicious by the fact that I had no hand in making it. Doesn't food always taste better when someone else has carefully crafted it for you? I definitely think it does.



I am also grateful for the rain that came tumbling down from the sky above, cascading over our roof tops, before flowing into our rain water tanks. They definitely needed the top up and we enjoyed the opportunity for longer showers.