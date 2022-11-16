The Sunshine Returns

This morning I was extremely grateful to see the sunshine arrive on our doorstep and add a little layering to the valley in front of our home. When I went outside to enjoy it, the air, though calm, had a very sharp hit to it, that seemed to cut through to the bone.



As I started to retreat back into the warmth of my house, I was stopped in my tracks by the sound of the birds rejoicing in the change of weather. Their chirps and song rising and falling, like a melody, flowing effortlessly along the invisible pressure differences in the atmosphere, that give rise and fall to the wind.



Thankfully the sun decided to settle in and make itself at home. Providing opportunity for my washing to dry on the outside line. Which was a welcomed relief as it had been hanging around outside for days, wet and cold and miserable.



I am also grateful for the opportunity to spend time with our pets, the Alpaca's, sheep, geese and chickens. All of which seemed more at ease, now that they can roam the land again without fear of getting wet.