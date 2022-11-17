The Alarm Clock has Landed

Knock, knock, knocking on the bedroom window,

Knock, knock, knocking on the car mirror too,

Knock, knock, knocking on the bedroom window,

Knock, knock, knocking on the windscreen - Who?



For the last two weeks we have been woken up at the crack of dawn by a very insistent knocking on our bedroom window. Initially the knocking started on our daughters bedroom window, but after a few days switched to ours. We have watched this little guy fly around and get mesmerised by his own reflection, knock, knock, knocking on any reflective surface he can find. He has always been too quick for me to photograph, until today when he was knock knock knocking on the car windows and the mirror too.



I am grateful for the opportunity to get out an about with my camera. I have been taking some great photos. However I have challenged myself to only post one photo a day, taken on the day, here at least until the end of November. This requirement means I have to get myself back into the routine of picking up my camera every day and using it.



I am also grateful for the laughter that currently fills my home. My youngest daughter is playing a computer game online with her friends, and while they are chatting away all I can hear is her continuous laughter. Great big long belly laughs, which at times means she struggles to get her words out when talking to her friends, but I love hearing the joy in her voice and the happiness in her laughter. It definitely brings a smile to my face.



