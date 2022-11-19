Maary one of our older Ewes

I am grateful for the beautiful sunny day we had today and the time spent outdoors with my treasured animal friends. We got to enjoy each other's company for quite some time, which is always such a beautiful experience for me personally.



Maary, was happy to be quite the model for me and stood happily in one spot while I took her photo. I am not sure if you noticed our Geese in the background, They are all grown up now and quite the gaggle.



I have had a long day today and am so grateful that I have a soft comfy bed to snuggle up in as soon as I post this picture from today.



To everyone who stops by to look at my photos, comment or fav, please know that I appreciate every one of you and that once Monday comes I hope to have a little more time to spend here at 365 enjoying all your beautiful photos.