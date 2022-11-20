Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 939
Stand Tall
There is beauty in standing tall and being one's self.
To shine when the moment is right and to embrace an audience.
Today I am grateful for the opportunity to come home from work and relax. I am so excited that I have the next three days off work and hope to make the most of it.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Still living on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. Year 5 - 2022 - I have so missed this community, so as of the 8th of November...
2656
photos
130
followers
70
following
257% complete
View this month »
932
933
934
935
936
937
938
939
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th November 2022 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pfgarden
Mags
ace
Great DOF and colors.
November 20th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely focus and dof.
November 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close