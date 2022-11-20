Previous
Stand Tall by kgolab
Photo 939

Stand Tall

There is beauty in standing tall and being one's self.
To shine when the moment is right and to embrace an audience.

Today I am grateful for the opportunity to come home from work and relax. I am so excited that I have the next three days off work and hope to make the most of it.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Still living on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. Year 5 - 2022 - I have so missed this community, so as of the 8th of November...
Mags ace
Great DOF and colors.
November 20th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely focus and dof.
November 20th, 2022  
