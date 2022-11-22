Stormy Winds

Stormy winds abound today, so strong and gusty, the trees bowed and swayed,

The roar and howling of the air, rushed by without a care.

The trees they danced and spun around, too much air was inward bound.

For hours and hours the chilling breeze, wouldn't give up or even ease.

The strong gusts caused havoc in life, when a tree fell and caused some strife.

It tangled in wires and crossed a road, ensuring electricity no longer flowed.

Life begins to turn again, as the winds no longer remain,

And as night begins to fall, happiness returns to all.



What a wild and windy day!



I challenged myself to try and capture the ferocious winds that travelled up our valley today, and I am personally pretty happy with what I achieved. The winds kept coming thick and fast and caused a lot of havoc along the way. We were out of power for almost 4 hours.



Today I am grateful for the loss of power, which lead to my family disengaging with technology and reengaging with each other. Board games quickly came out of the hall cupboard, laughter filled the room instead of the noise of the Tv and fun was had by all.



The greatest moment was when the power returned and everyone voiced a little moment of sorrow at life returning to 'normal', before happiness abound.