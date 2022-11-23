Rumbustious George

This is our gorgeous Guinea Fowl, Rumbustious George, paused in thought surveying the land beyond the fence.



Today we spent time together in the Orchard. While I was working my way around the fruit trees Rumbustious George was playing hide and seek with me. It was such a delight to hear his 'kek kek kek' sound ring out across the way.



Today I continue to be grateful for the little things, which are always the big things.



For me personally the lose of electricity again from around midnight last night to 11.30am today, was comforting. I swear that the energy in the atmosphere was different as there was no Wi-Fi flowing through the air, and the earth sounded different too, almost like a long deep sigh because it had time to rest.



A great time to sit back, relax, take in nature and read a book :)