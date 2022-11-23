Previous
Rumbustious George by kgolab
Photo 942

Rumbustious George

This is our gorgeous Guinea Fowl, Rumbustious George, paused in thought surveying the land beyond the fence.

Today we spent time together in the Orchard. While I was working my way around the fruit trees Rumbustious George was playing hide and seek with me. It was such a delight to hear his 'kek kek kek' sound ring out across the way.

Today I continue to be grateful for the little things, which are always the big things.

For me personally the lose of electricity again from around midnight last night to 11.30am today, was comforting. I swear that the energy in the atmosphere was different as there was no Wi-Fi flowing through the air, and the earth sounded different too, almost like a long deep sigh because it had time to rest.

A great time to sit back, relax, take in nature and read a book :)
23rd November 2022

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Still living on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a great adjective for this beauty!
November 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh he is wonderful, I remember him from a few years ago.
November 23rd, 2022  
Pigeons Farm ace
@ludwigsdiana yes :) he is a bit older nowadays, but just as noisy!
November 23rd, 2022  
