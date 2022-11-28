The Road Home

Today I started a new job, for which I am extremely grateful. It is working in an environment that I am not used too. A lot of sitting down and less active work. It might be a challenge for me to adjust. However, I have to say I am so very grateful for my first day and the energy and openness of the people I have within the team I shall be a part of.



It's my first step back into fulltime employment after a number of really Soul tormenting roles in my past. It has taken me a long time to feel brave enough to step back out there, but it is with hope in my heart that I do.



This photos reminds me of the road I have ahead of myself. I can see so far ahead, but I have to trust that what is around the bend is just as clear and open as what's infront of me right now. I am also in a balanced state, being right in the middle and just up ahead I have the ability to makes choices to either take a left hand turn and stop to smell the flowers, or a right hand turn and retreat back home (I live on this street).