The Season has started out there...

The 'Season' has crept out of the darkness and into the light for all to see in the City of Hobart. Being a stickler for tradition, we won't be putting anything Christmassy out until the 1st of December. However I spotted the City's Christmas tree, which I feel is very 'unattractive' on my way to work this morning, so I stopped to capture the moment.



I only had my 50mm lens with me, so this is what you get, as the tree was too Tall for me to capture it all from where I was standing, unless I stepped back and landed in the water at Hobart Wharf!



Today I am grateful for all the wonderful wishes and support you all gave in relation to my new job. It paved the way for me to have a brilliant second day in my new work place. I have learnt so much and I am enjoying getting to know my new role and the wonderful people I shall be working with.