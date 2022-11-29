Previous
The Season has started out there...
The Season has started out there...

The 'Season' has crept out of the darkness and into the light for all to see in the City of Hobart. Being a stickler for tradition, we won't be putting anything Christmassy out until the 1st of December. However I spotted the City's Christmas tree, which I feel is very 'unattractive' on my way to work this morning, so I stopped to capture the moment.

I only had my 50mm lens with me, so this is what you get, as the tree was too Tall for me to capture it all from where I was standing, unless I stepped back and landed in the water at Hobart Wharf!

Today I am grateful for all the wonderful wishes and support you all gave in relation to my new job. It paved the way for me to have a brilliant second day in my new work place. I have learnt so much and I am enjoying getting to know my new role and the wonderful people I shall be working with.
