Photo 496
January Series - A month of Agapanthus (8)
I have decided to complete a mini series each month by photographing one subject in various ways. The first subject I have chosen in 2020 is the beautiful Agapanthus.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Album
Beauty all around us
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th January 2020 2:56pm
Tags
flower
,
agapanthus
,
pf2020
,
pfms
