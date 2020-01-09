Previous
January Series - A month of Agapanthus (9) by kgolab
Photo 497

January Series - A month of Agapanthus (9)


I have decided to complete a mini series each month by photographing one subject in various ways. The first subject I have chosen in 2020 is the beautiful Agapanthus.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
KoalaGardens🐨
ooooh nice macro :)
January 9th, 2020  
Maggiemae
Beautiful clarity near and afar! fav
January 9th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney
Like how you have captured so many shades of blue here.
January 9th, 2020  
